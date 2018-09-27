Phelps and her wife became heroes in the mindset of many in the late '90s . But can she truly be considered a political alternative?

The Pope is a Catholic. A bear finds relief in the woods. The independent candidate for Wentworth will preference the Liberal Party.

Kerryn Phelps may not be progressive. What? Next, they’ll be saying our Vicar of Christ lives in Rome. It’s not like Councillor Phelps was described by her Mayor last June as “more comfortable with the conservatives on council". Phelps never found herself poolside chez Turnbull. She did not publish a book in 2002 then ask Alan Jones to launch it at a hatted Sydney restaurant. No. By which we mean, yes. These are facts, but also alternative facts. They are, if you like, post-truth.