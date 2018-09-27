The risk with the current scandal around ABC chairman Justin Milne -- and what is now a lengthening list of examples of politically motivated interference in the operations of the ABC -- is that it becomes only about Milne's political motivations and failures in the role. Instead, Milne's performance makes more sense if he is seen as the Liberal Party's inside man in a broader, and increasingly relentless, war against the ABC.
The Liberals' war against the ABC is wide-ranging. It consists of multiple funding cuts totalling hundreds of millions of dollars; a constant stream of vexatious complaints about journalism that the Liberals find inconvenient, and attacks on journalists in parliament; attempts, mostly successful, to intimidate ABC management; the adoption of a party policy to privatise the broadcaster; a constant stream of "reviews" by commercial media executives and a remarkable singling out of the ABC in the government's police state-style prosecution of Witness K and Bernard Collaery, in which the media company that broke the ASIS crime story, News Corp, was omitted.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.