Good performances across every commercial channel.

Nine’s night, a bit more narrowly -- 1.31 million viewers nationally for The Block was the standout. The only competition came from Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell on the ABC with 963,000 nationally, and the Wednesday night offering of The Bachelor with 963,000. Seven’s 6pm News, 1.5 million nationally, and Today Tonight from 6.30 pm, 1.47 million, were one and two nationally. In regional markets it was Seven’s 6pm News with 510,000, Today Tonight with 508,000, The Block with 381,000, Home and Away with 379,000 and The Chase Australia with 367,000.

Network channel share: