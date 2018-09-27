The ABC's board looks more like that of a listed company than a public broadcaster.

The dramatic fallout from Michelle Guthrie's sacking has put the ABC’s board under the microscope. A quick glance at the CVs of the ABC’s board of directors indicates that they are drawn overwhelmingly from the highest echelons of corporate Australia. Conversely, the board collectively has almost no journalistic experience.

The ABC Act does not specify a preference for directors with business experience. According to the act, the board's duties include ensuring the functions of the ABC are performed efficiently, maintaining the integrity of the organisation, and ensuring news reporting is accurate and impartial. The act requires directors have experience in broadcasting, communication, management, financial or technical matters, or have cultural or other interests relevant to the management of the board.