Justin Milne has to resign from the ABC board. It's almost impossible for him to be sacked, should the government decide it wanted to.

Under the ABC Act, Milne, along with directors other than the managing director and the staff-elected director, is appointed by the Governor-General. Section 18 provides that "the Governor‑General may remove a non‑executive Director from office for misbehaviour or physical or mental incapacity". Those are standard words for a statutory appointment that echoed the constitutional rationale for removal of a judicial officer.