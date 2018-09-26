The Liberal Party can't afford to take these constituencies for granted anymore. But what does it mean to be a "Liberal" seat now anyway?

Kerryn Phelps announcing her candidacy for the federal seat of Wentworth. (Image credit: AAP Image/Brendan Esposito)

After all the trouble the party went through recently in the name of restoring favour with its "base", it's curious that the Liberal Party should have emerged from its leadership crisis with question marks hanging over some of its most historically loyal seats.

In the immediate spotlight are the seats of the two most recently minted ex-prime ministers, courtesy of the Wentworth byelection and rumblings against Tony Abbott in Warringah. These seats have remained with the party and its predecessors through its lowest ebbs, going all the way back to federation.