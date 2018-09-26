After all the trouble the party went through recently in the name of restoring favour with its "base", it's curious that the Liberal Party should have emerged from its leadership crisis with question marks hanging over some of its most historically loyal seats.
In the immediate spotlight are the seats of the two most recently minted ex-prime ministers, courtesy of the Wentworth byelection and rumblings against Tony Abbott in Warringah. These seats have remained with the party and its predecessors through its lowest ebbs, going all the way back to federation.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.