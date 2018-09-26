HUGE IF TRUE
Meet Kent Sorenson, the Tea Party law-and-order firebreather who was jailed for campaign fraud, and emerged a very different man on the other side after suffering an unspeakable loss. This is a long and disturbing read. Meanwhile, at Meanjin, Lauren Rosewarne is sick of the endless shaming of Donald Trump’s body; and at Politico, even the Chinese are embarrassed by the ranting of the Global Times.
WEEK IN REVIEWS
Sue Halpern recently reviewed four news books exploring America’s long and tortured relationship with privacy — including the crucial importance of the concept in the abortion debate.
