A merger attempt between Fairfax's New Zealand imprint Stuff and rival business NZME has been blocked once more.

Fairfax CEO Greg Hywood

Call it Fairfax CEO Greg Hywood’s quixotic New Zealand media adventure. The New Zealand Court of Appeal has handballed another tough decision to the board of the pre-merged Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media by rejecting the final attempt from Fairfax to merge with its Kiwi print and radio rival, NZME.