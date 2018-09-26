We're clearly not getting the full story from the ABC board. And if Australia's defamation laws don't change, we likely never will.

The ABC board’s abrupt decision to fire managing director Michelle Guthrie halfway through her five-year term on Monday left many scratching their heads. In a statement laden with euphemism and vagaries, the board remained frustratingly coy about the reasons for removing the former managing director, claiming it was “not in the best interests of the ABC” for Guthrie’s tenure to continue.

“In resolving to seek fresh leadership, the board’s foremost consideration was the long-term interest of our own people and the millions of Australians who engage in ABC content every week,” ABC chairman Justin Milne said.