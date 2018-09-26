Nine and Seven duke it out.

Even though The Block failed to grab a million or more metro viewers (978,000, tied with Seven’s 6pm News), it still managed 1.40 nationally, making it the top rated non news program after Seven’s News/Today Tonight from 6.30pm with 1.54 million. That was all Seven had last night, and with True Story with Hamish and Andy (880,000), it was a win for Nine overall, the main channels and in the demos that matter. Ten’s Australian Survivor, 913,000 -- another strong Tuesday night and tenth nationally.

Seven’s Take Me Out (I’m a dud program) -- 630,000 nationally from 7.30. It was so bad that there was a turn on to 800 Words (828,000) that followed Take Me Out. That is 198,000 people around the country deliberately avoiding Take Me Out and returning to Seven when it had ended. Now that is as clear a verdict from viewers.