A new kind of regulatory approach is needed for financial services, but whether the royal commission can recommend one isn't clear.

Unless you're a regulation nut, you won't know what the enforcement pyramid is. But it's at the heart of the framework Australian governments establish to protect consumers. And in financial services, it's completely useless. We need a new regulatory shape.

The pyramid has self-regulation and what's called co-regulation at the bottom, in which companies police themselves or report breaches to a regulator or are subject to a complaints mechanism, then there are mid-tier powers for more substantial breaches -- enforceable undertakings, or licence conditions, or "speeding ticket" infringement notices. Then, for more serious breaches or repeat offenders, there are civil penalties, then at the very top, criminal penalties that can see large fines and, potentially, jail time or the corporate version thereof -- removal of licences or prohibition from trading. This image, from a paper by Aakash Desai and Australian regulatory guru Ian Ramsay, illustrates it: