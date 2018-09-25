Which media executives are dusting off their CVs in a bid to fill Guthrie's shoes? Crikey looks at some of the names floating around.

There's nothing like a good ABC story to send the media into frenzy, but the endless hot takes, chin-stroking and analysis we've had over the last 24 hours has added very little to what we knew when the ABC board first announced its sacking of Michelle Guthrie yesterday.

The send-offs that high-profile ABC staff Sally Neighbour and Jon Faine gave the departing Guthrie were about as gracious and as necessary as an Australian cricketer's abuse of a departing batsman, though they probably spoke to how poorly Guthrie was regarded within ABC staff ranks. Maybe Neighbour and Faine should put their hands up and volunteer to do her job, given they clearly know what it takes?