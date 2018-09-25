If these toffs really can’t see that studies in decolonisation or trans-national feminism or queer theory or, for heaven’s sake, Marx are not absolutely entwined in the great exchange of ages they defend, then they have not been reading.

The miserable words of an online grudge club are not meant to be said aloud. “It is okay to be white” is a motto horrid US teens write down. When a Queensland Senator says it with her voice, she sounds like your embarrassing mum.

When Pauline Hanson warns of an attack “on Western civilisation” she sounds more like Dad. But, how deep is her love for our Western traditions? As deep as a 4chan meme?