The miserable words of an online grudge club are not meant to be said aloud. “It is okay to be white” is a motto horrid US teens write down. When a Queensland Senator says it with her voice, she sounds like your embarrassing mum.
When Pauline Hanson warns of an attack “on Western civilisation” she sounds more like Dad. But, how deep is her love for our Western traditions? As deep as a 4chan meme?
