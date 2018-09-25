Must have experience as a high-level editor of major national journalistic outlet, manager of radio and/or television broadcaster, an executive of digital content creation and distribution platform, a drama/light entertainment commissioning executive, a chief liaison with key stakeholders, and financial and strategic planning expertise.

Image credit: Peter Rae/AAP.

What's in a job? The position of ABC managing director is one of the most demanding in the country, requiring a broadcasting executive with a head for digital and internet distribution, an independent leader with a canny sense of politics, a strong manager capable of bringing thousands of grumpy staff with them, a strategic visionary who can sweat the small stuff when turmoil hits the broadcaster -- as it always does. So to make life easier for the firm that will be recruiting a replacement for Michelle Guthrie, we've drawn up an honest selection criteria for what is one of the most important public service roles in the Commonwealth.

ABC MANAGING DIRECTOR