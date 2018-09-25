What's in a job? The position of ABC managing director is one of the most demanding in the country, requiring a broadcasting executive with a head for digital and internet distribution, an independent leader with a canny sense of politics, a strong manager capable of bringing thousands of grumpy staff with them, a strategic visionary who can sweat the small stuff when turmoil hits the broadcaster -- as it always does. So to make life easier for the firm that will be recruiting a replacement for Michelle Guthrie, we've drawn up an honest selection criteria for what is one of the most important public service roles in the Commonwealth.
ABC MANAGING DIRECTOR
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.