The Logies of the AFL pulls in the viewers for another year.

Last night was the Logies of the AFL: the Brownlow Medal. Hours of interminable numbers -- where are the Wiggles when you want to make maths enjoyable, or Big Ted to keep the kids in the room happy? Seven won the night. The Brownlow averaged 1.14 million from around 8.15pm to well after 11.30pm -- Seven got total people, main channels and the demos.

In Melbourne it was a religious devotion once again. Seven had a 46% overall share and 39.2% for the main channel. Almost grand final figures. The Block had more viewers with a national average of 1.35 million, but the Brownlow won because its lower average was spread over so many hours -- you could fly to Perth from Melbourne and get there to see the result. The audience this year was down 11% on the 1.28 million average for the 2017 medal won by Dustin Martin. By the way, The Block averaged 1.66 million up against medal in 2017. Last night’s audience was down a nasty 18.7%.