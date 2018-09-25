The girls are aged three years, 14 months and six months. All have been there for six months and senior medical professionals have raised concerns about all three.

As well as Huyen and her daughter, there are two young sisters from Biloela, Queensland, who the Department of Home Affairs attempted to deport to Sri Lanka. Dharuniga and Kopiga with parents Priya and Nadesalingam were removed from their family home in a pre-dawn raid in March.