It’s time to make this, truly, our ABC. The Australian public has some demands.

With the widely criticised ABC stewardship of Michelle Guthrie now officially in the toilet, the national broadcaster is at a watershed moment: do they continue the current course -- bowing to cuts, alienating longtime supporters, raising the ire of corporate and political gatekeepers -- or do they fix everything by canceling long-running midnight music video show Rage.

The ABC, as everyone knows, is like a giant clock: it’s big and important, it was expensive to build and stands as a sign of pride. But you know, it’s going to get some spiders in there from time to time, and so it must be filled with poison gas. Rage is one such spider.