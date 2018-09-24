So why exactly was Malcolm Turnbull knifed again?
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's has joined the ranks of those wondering about that in its latest assessment of the Australian economy -- and in doing so, poked numerous doomsayers in the eye.
A ratings agency has restored Australia's top level credit rating that we lost in 2016, providing a belated endorsement for Malcolm Turnbull's economic leadership.
Those complaining about Rupert Murdoch wielding influence over prime ministers ignore the fact that prime ministers assiduously seek his favour.
Media moguls and the Turnbull coup
Good morning, early birds. Kerry Stokes is now embroiled in reports about media involvement in the usurpation of Malcolm Turnbull. Plus, a Senate inquiry finds Peter Dutton misled parliament over the au pair scandal. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.
If you got a shitty pop culture reference put your hands up
Scott Morrison's unfortunate Fatman Scoop video isn't the first we've seen of this, and it won't be the last.
Turnbull lobbies Libs against Dutton
Good morning, early birds. Malcolm Turnbull admits to plotting against Peter Dutton. Plus, doctors offer grave warning for a 12-year-old on Nauru. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.
Can a woman save Wentworth for the Libs?
Liberal candidate Andrew Bragg has bowed out of the race for Wentworth, citing a need for women candidates. But will it be enough?
