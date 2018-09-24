A second Brexit referendum may come to pass -- and would be as genuine expression of democratic vote, despite what Leavers may say -- but if not, it's enough just to see the Tories squirm.

This article is dedicated to the memory of the recently late Denis Norden, star of radio panel game My Word.

"Fog in Channel, Continent Remains Isolated" (or "Fog in Channel: Britain cut off"), a British headline supposedly once read. They might have rolled it out again with the latest Brexit disaster. But they were too busy turning designer-suited prime minister Theresa May into Churchill, after she’d been told that the proposed "Chequers" version of Brexit was not acceptable in any way, shape or form to the Salzburg EU meeting. Since selling the Chequers deal to her own party has almost cost her the leadership, she may have a right to feel miffed. That doesn’t make it any more likely that she’ll survive, but even so.