The disastrous scenario of a return to government by NSW Labor -- which previously brought the state perhaps its worst ever corruption -- is looking more and more possible.

Self-indulgence and a diffident premier are combining to create the real possibility of political instability in New South Wales or -- the nightmare scenario -- a NSW Labor government.

Already struggling to assert its supremacy under Gladys Berejiklian, the NSW government is now racked by a spectacularly self-indulgent squabble between junior minister Ray Williams and Treasurer Dominic Perrottet over the head-scratching issue of the latter wanting the former's seat, which just happens to be his own former seat as well. That Perrottet is deputy leader makes the whole thing outright farcical.