Self-indulgence and a diffident premier are combining to create the real possibility of political instability in New South Wales or -- the nightmare scenario -- a NSW Labor government.
Already struggling to assert its supremacy under Gladys Berejiklian, the NSW government is now racked by a spectacularly self-indulgent squabble between junior minister Ray Williams and Treasurer Dominic Perrottet over the head-scratching issue of the latter wanting the former's seat, which just happens to be his own former seat as well. That Perrottet is deputy leader makes the whole thing outright farcical.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.