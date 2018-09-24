Larry says ‘thank you’
Trust Larry to take the sting out of bad news.
In September, Guthrie told staff to try and boost morale by handing out thank you cards with images of a corny character named Larry. It could have been the last straw.
The short and tumultuous reign of an ABC boss
A look back at Crikey's coverage of the troubled times of Michelle Guthrie.
The ABC’s unusual explanation as to why the board sacked Guthrie
ABC chairman Justin Milne's call for "fresh leadership" less than halfway through Guthrie's term is peculiar.
Guthrie sacking brings problematic tenure to a close
Michelle Guthrie's stint as ABC managing director was marked by constant criticism about her priorities and lack of broadcasting and journalistic background.
ABC continues to push digital strategy, despite criticism
The ABC's 2018-19 corporate plan reveals Guthrie and co are pushing ahead full steam with the "transition to digital".