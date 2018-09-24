The guidelines of the Horne essay prize have been changed after David Marr and Anna Funder quit in protest.

Schwartz Media's The Saturday Paper has swiftly walked back a decision to restrict entries to the Horne Prize essay competition about minority groups to people who belong to those groups.

The judging guidelines created by editor Erik Jensen initially stated that they would not accept "essays by non-Indigenous writers about the experiences of First Nations Australians", "essays about the LGBTQI community written by people without direct experience of this community" or "any other writing that purports to represent the experiences of those in any minority community of which the writer is not a member".