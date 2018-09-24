Most channels were in no man's land in the face of The Block.

The Block (1.75 million nationally), Nine’s night total people, main channels and demos; Ten fourth (and a low 5.8% share for its main channel) as its Sunday black hole again sees it finish behind the ABC. Seven was in a no man's land -- short of content strong enough to take on The Block. ABC’s Insiders (534,000) again dominated morning and daytime TV from 9-10am. The top programs in the regions were Seven’s 6pm News with 494,000, followed by The Block with 491,000, then Sunday Night with 375,000, Nine/NBN News with 349,000 and 60 Minutes and the 7pm ABC News with 340,000.

Network channel share: