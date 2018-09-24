As news breaks of the sacking of ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie, ABC employees have told Crikey they were aware drama was "brewing" as early as Friday.
Senior staff were said to have been made aware of movements at the highest levels days before the board made a statement on Monday morning, and even before Communications Minister Mitch Fifield informed the Prime Minister on Sunday evening.
