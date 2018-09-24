A new book proposes a plan to fix the Liberal parties leadership woes.

Sunday afternoon at a pub in North Sydney and Sky News presenter Ross Cameron is launching the first book of conservative apparatchik John Ruddick. It's called Make The Liberal Party Great Again.

I’ve known John since 1994 when I found myself in the conservative faction of the New South Wales Young Liberals known as "The Team". Ruddick was our officially endorsed presidential candidate at a time when the non-conservative faction (known as "The Group" but also known by other labels such as "The Left" and "The Pink Triangle") had firm control over the entire NSW Party.