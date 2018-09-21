The prospect of a long-term peaceful outcome between North and South Korea is increasingly likely, but only if the US can play ball.

When North Korea’s Kim Jong-un and South Korea’s Moon Jae-in stood at the peak of the locally venerated Paektu Mountain in North Korea, near the Chinese border, and held their raised hands together, the symbolism was powerful: the two Koreas could, and would, work together.

The gesture, at the end of a more diplomatic than geographic summit, signified success. Importantly, Kim committed North Korea to a verifiable denuclearisation program, starting with dismantling a key missile test site and launching pad.