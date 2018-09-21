Crikey readers consider Australia's fortunes in the upcoming trade war

Crikey readers had a lot of points to add to Jason Murphy’s notes on Australia’s role in the upcoming trade war between the US and China, with consensus balanced somewhere between the positive and disastrously negative possibilities. Elsewhere, there were, understandably, strong words being thrown around about Murdoch’s role in the culling of Australian politicians, who refuse to denounce him until they are free of his gaze (as noted by Bernard Keane).

AR writes: Odd that there is no mention of how a disruption of the China/US exchange system would affect our exports to China. (Our exports to the US are barely discernible.) If China needs to make fewer toys for its biggest market then it will need less iron & coking coal from us. Recall that the only, the SOLE, reason we survived the GFC unscathed is because of those big holes in our landscape.

Applet writes: Given the hyper hysteria over Russian election “influence”, one would expect border force to be actively investigating Murdoch and spawn with the view of charging them with subversion of our electoral processes.

Geoff Eastwood writes: It’s interesting that leaders beat a path to Rupert — maybe, like his employees, they know what is expected of them? A royal commission would be appropriate — the old paradigms need to change. It’s time for Rupey to have his wings clipped, as happened in the UK. Suddenly the pollies there were emboldened as though a yoke had been lifted. Wouldn’t that be nice here? ScoMo your goose is cooked regardless; he can’t hurt you. Go for the jugular!

