Please enjoy the quiet, bone-dry irony of these Soviet-era jokes.

This week, a list of Soviet jokes, recorded by the CIA during the 1980s, were declassified. These zingers were shared among Soviets of the time, although why a list of them was prepared for the deputy director of the CIA isn't 100% clear. One possibility is for their value as tools of dissent (it's worth remembering, people could be, and were, sent to prison for jokes under Soviet rule).