The arcane rules of the lobbyist register mean lobbyists for a firm that lobbies don't need to register as lobbyists because they're lobbyists of a special kind.

Former LNP MP Ewen Jones

Here at Crikey we've been complaining for years about how flawed the Commonwealth lobbyist register is. In fact, we were criticising it a decade ago before it was even established. But here's a nice example of just how flawed it is.

Scott Briggs is a senior NSW Liberal figure, former TV lobbyist and close mate of Scott Morrison who has been the subject of some interest this week, and questions in parliament, over the bid by a consortium called Australian Visa Processing for a mammoth immigration visa contract. Briggs is also CEO of Pacific Blue Capital, a "private investment firm that specialises in the Design, Build, Finance and maintenance of government projects."