Hanson-Young's questionable pun, La Trobe's grim future and who's trying to take down Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt?

We're not sure about Sarah Hanson-Young's new book title, Mamamia's co-founder stops just short of claiming to be the first actual website, and just who's going after Ken Wyatt? From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours …

Wyatt's going on here? So, is Ken Wyatt a would-be defector to Labor? The AFR's Joe Aston broke that yarn yesterday, earning denials from both Wyatt and his alleged interlocutor, NSW Labor MP Linda Burney. "At no stage would I contemplate swapping from a Coalition party, the Liberal Party. I would not cross over for any political expediency or for personal gain or benefit," Wyatt said. Burney described it as a "flight of fancy". Aston -- who broke the Stokes-Murdoch role in Malcolm Turnbull's ouster -- doubled down today and insists defection talks happened. Which leads us to wonder about who benefits from spreading the claim -- false, true or somewhere in between -- that Wyatt was considering crossing the floor in a permanent capacity?