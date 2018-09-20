The winning margin was narrower than on other nights this week, but Micallef napped a top spot.

Nine’s night again. The winning margin was narrower than on other nights this week. The Block (1.246 million nationally) led the way. Nine said this week’s eps of The Block had the highest average of the seven weeks so far -- 1.533 million viewers. Nine’s Today bounced back in metro markets with the average hitting 238,000 against 199,000 the morning before.

It was also the closest to Seven’s Sunrise (244,000) for quite a while. The Bachelor did well for Ten with 1.134 million and solid 25 to 54 demos (not the target audience). More silliness and tonight the remaining members of the pack discover The Bach used to play rugby union and are impressed that he can lace a boot. Shaun Micallef's Mad As Hell returned to ABC TV last night at 8:30 and managed a top 10 finish nationally with 984,000 and in the metros -- a very welcome return, Bill Shorten Zingers and all and Senator Corman’s spokesman back in full Terminator style.