Those complaining about Rupert Murdoch wielding influence over prime ministers ignore the fact that prime ministers assiduously seek his favour.

There's a loose historical rule of the thumb that one of the rare occasions when power structures are properly exposed is when there's an internal conflict within them. This is when it becomes in the interests of those within to either reveal what's really going on, or ally with forces outside in their own interests.

As a result of the Liberals' leadership debacle, we're now seeing the role played by media proprietors Rupert Murdoch and Kerry Stokes in the ousting of Malcolm Turnbull, with conversations between all three being detailed in multiple media outlets -- along with the inevitable outraged denials and distractions from News Corp functionaries.