A month after Fraser Anning’s Goebbels-inspired maiden speech, Pauline Hanson is clamouring to reclaim the mantle of most reactionary person in the Senate.
The One Nation leader decided to move a motion in the Senate on Thursday acknowledging “the deplorable rise of anti-white racism and attacks on western civilisation”, while also declaring that “it is okay to be white”.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.