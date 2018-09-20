The notion of "anti-white racism" is bubbling up from the worst parts of the internet to the Australian Senate.

A month after Fraser Anning’s Goebbels-inspired maiden speech, Pauline Hanson is clamouring to reclaim the mantle of most reactionary person in the Senate.

The One Nation leader decided to move a motion in the Senate on Thursday acknowledging “the deplorable rise of anti-white racism and attacks on western civilisation”, while also declaring that “it is okay to be white”.