The decision by the US government to lay charges against a hacker working for North Korea has sparked off a debate about how the world should respond to the digital crimes of the Hermit Kingdom.

The announcement earlier this month that the US was laying charges against a North Korean man, Park Jin Hyok, for the role he played, according to the FBI, in cyber attacks including the 2014 Sony Pictures hack and last year's WannaCry virus, has been met with mixed reactions from the cybersecurity and hacker community.

According to the FBI’s investigation, Park is a member of the infamous North Korean hacker unit known as Lazarus Group, thought to be controlled by North Korea’s government intelligence agency, the Reconnaissance General Bureau.