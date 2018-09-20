The symbiotic love between freedom warriors like Rita Panahi and an all powerful police state are perfectly clear.

Whenever some regulation comes along, the Twitter libertarian push -- Phelps, James Morrow and the like -- go into their peanut gallery chorus. "Nanny state!" "Nanny state!" "Free minds, free markets!" Blah, blah.

This is a position which can only be held by ignoring what has been going on in the UK under Tory governments for the last eight years: the uninterrupted extension of police powers over speech.