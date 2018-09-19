Although Blair's comments came "close to the line" of inciting severe ridicule, they didn’t quite cross it. Ultimately, the case failed.

Evie Amati is perhaps, for now, one of Australia’s most famous transgender people. Not because of her identity, but for her recent conviction of attempted murder over her unprovoked assault of three strangers with an axe, at a 7-Eleven in Sydney.

Despite the irrelevance of Amati's gender identity to the attack, four days after it occurred, The Daily Telegraph columnist Tim Blair wrote this blog post on the Tele’s website (edited):