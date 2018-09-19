Welcome to Side View -- a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: high-speed Geiger counters, Wendell Willkie, and when the answer is "no I'm not OK".

TEN YEARS AND 400,000 THINKPIECES

The “decade since the GFC” pieces that have proliferated of late have been, overall, fairly mediocre. There’s plenty on the high drama of 2008 as Wall Street giants trembled and, in some cases, fell, but precious little quality analysis of the outcomes.

Matt Taibbi’s essay in Rolling Stone was an exception. As was this piece, from CNN’s Lydia DePillis, on how the US has failed to learn from the crisis and how the country is still badly economically scarred. Locally, Wayne Swan — who with Kevin Rudd and the Treasury and Reserve Bank leadership prevented Australia from succumbing to recession — made some excellent points for us at Crikey. And from the UK, a new book on how routine financial crises actually are.