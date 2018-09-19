The Morrison government now officially has no climate policy, which makes it even worse than the Abbott government in a crucial policy area.

Image credit: Mick Tsikas/AAP

With the next COAG meeting in October cancelled because the government is too divided and confused to work out its policy positions, and no position in crucial areas like energy and the economy, it's clear that the Morrison government is big on mateship, a fair go and other ockerisms, but bereft of policy.

There's one key area, however, where the lack of policy isn't the result of confusion, incompetence, division or needing a new treasurer or minister to get up to speed, but quite deliberate. The Morrison government will literally have no climate policy.