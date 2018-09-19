A month on from the leadership spill, and things are far from "business as usual". Crikey speaks to public servants about what effects this chaos really has within government departments.

While Australians are now well accustomed to the political chaos wrought by a leadership change, few really know what that chaos looks like within government departments. From the Department of Foreign Affairs (aka "Gareth’s gazebo") to the behemoth Department of Defence, the latest Libspill has created a trying time for Canberra’s public servants. And, nearly a month later, the dust is yet to settle.

Crikey has heard reports that cabinet meetings to discuss policy, months in the making, were postponed during the chaos. This derails the development of initiatives, with policy advisers having to patiently wait for a future date when they have an available minister -- likely not the same one.