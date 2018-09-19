Labor used to be the party that was sceptical of Australia's intelligence agencies. It's time for MPs to speak out on their party's collusion with the cover-up of the Witness K scandal — even if it means admitting Labor's own culpability in the affair.

Labor frontbencher Mark Dreyfus

A small number of Labor MPs have begun finding their voice about the outrage of the prosecution of Witness K and Bernard Collaery despite efforts by Labor's leadership to provide cover for the Liberals' harassment of the pair. Victorian MP Julian Hill and others raised the scandal in yesterday's caucus meeting and are set to receive a briefing from shadow Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus on it.

Given Labor's, and Dreyfus', role in the scandal, MPs should be asking some hard questions of Dreyfus.