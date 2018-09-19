Our sites of power and authority — the parliaments, courts and cathedrals — remain, while vast amounts of what made up the best parts of people's lives vanish without trace.

There is a permanent feeling in the pit of the stomach that every heritage activist goes around with. It comes from the double whammy of knowing that most battles you fight, you’re going to lose, and the knowledge of how much that’s going to hurt.

In other areas of social and economic policy you can live to fight another day. But heritage battle losses involve the irreversible destruction of something you believe to be irreplaceable, and it hurts -- not least because of the keen awareness that many other people are happy to tell you, in response to such pleas, that they couldn’t give a damn, and to get a life.