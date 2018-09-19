And it wasn't the only morning show suffering.

Nine News won again in total people, main channels and the key demos with The Block (1.39 million nationally) and True Story With Hamish and Andy (1.01 million) doing the job and more than offsetting a weakish night for the 6pm and 7pm news broadcasts. The other channels filled in the numbers.

But there will be more poor publicity for Nine’s struggling Today -- for the first time in years its metro audience between 7-9am dipped under 300,000 (considered to be a key viewing level), all the way down to 199,000. It’s not much -- the last time it was under 200,000 (according to preliminary Oztam data) was back on June 21, 2006 when it had an average of 187,000. Seven’s Sunrise averaged 268,000 yesterday -- well under the 300,000 level that both shows regularly achieved a couple of years ago.