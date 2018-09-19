While accusations of bullying in parliament have continued behind closed doors, one alleged perpetrator has been publicly named by departing MP Ann Sudmalis: Gareth Ward.

So the Liberals continue to shiver themselves to pieces in the aftermath of Malcolm Turnbull's axing. In announcing her resignation, member for Gilmore Ann Sudmalis -- like Julia Banks and Malcolm Turnbull before her -- tossed a match over her shoulder on her way across the bridge, making allegations of bullying, harassment, "plotting and manipulation".

But Sudmalis went further than any of the others, naming names. Or, specifically, one name: NSW state MP Gareth Ward.