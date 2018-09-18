As Nine and Fairfax Media head towards the start of their marriage negotiations, we will hear a lot about the improved outlook for legacy media such as print and free-to-air TV. But for TV, at least, don’t believe it.
While Nine and Seven are a bit more optimistic about the coming year, their regional affiliates have both taken a different stance about the immediate prospects for their industry, writing down the value of their assets by more than a combined $150 million because of the worsening outlook for revenue and profits.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.