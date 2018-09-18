Despite a sunnier outlook for big players like Nine and Seven, regional TV affiliates continue to write down asset values as revenue and profit forecasts worsen.

As Nine and Fairfax Media head towards the start of their marriage negotiations, we will hear a lot about the improved outlook for legacy media such as print and free-to-air TV. But for TV, at least, don’t believe it.

While Nine and Seven are a bit more optimistic about the coming year, their regional affiliates have both taken a different stance about the immediate prospects for their industry, writing down the value of their assets by more than a combined $150 million because of the worsening outlook for revenue and profits.