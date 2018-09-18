There's good reason these scandals cause such damage all around the world: they sum up everything we hate about politicians.

What is the go with the au pairs? Clearly, some top-notch memes and a lot of schadenfreude -- after all, this Senate inquiry wouldn't be happening if Peter Dutton hadn’t unsuccessfully challenged for leadership, brightening the spotlight on these cases. But there’s something more at play here.

Political nanny scandals, be they pay- or visa-related, are surprisingly (or unsurprisingly) common, particularly enraging, and deeply damaging. Why? They sum up everything we hate about politicians: money, status, entitlement, and hypocrisy.