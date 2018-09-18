The government's focus should be on convincing voters it is working in their interests. Instead, Scott Morrison is obsessed with placating the far right.

For a government that desperately needs to convince voters it is actually focused on their needs rather than internal Liberal party feuds, the sight of Scott Morrison on a far-right talk show promising to introduce new religious discrimination laws should be very worrying.

It's bad enough that the prime minister of the country skipped cabinet to grace Sky News' after-dark goonfest, occupying a spot sometimes graced by frolicking fascists, but his apparent obsession with the issue of religious freedom signals a man with priorities other than the concerns of ordinary voters.