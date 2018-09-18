Good morning, early birds. The Prime Minister says he would like religious schools to be able to hire and fire staff according to their personal beliefs. Plus, Ray Hadley says sorry. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

VALUES JUDGEMENT

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a desire to enact “preventative regulation and legislation” to ensure religious schools can hire and fire staff according to their personal beliefs.

In an interview with Sky News’ Paul Murray Live, Morrison acknowledged the lack of any discriminatory laws in existence, and said “I send my kids to a Christian school. I think that Christian school should be able to ensure that they can provide education consistent with the Christian faith and teachings … I don’t think that school should be told who they can and can’t employ.”

Morrison, who scrapped the National Energy Guarantee but will reportedly top up the emissions reduction fund, also maintained in-principle support for the Paris agreement over concerns for Australia’s relations in the Pacific.

WAGE OF REASON

Research from the Melbourne Institute has found that wages have grown faster than the cost of living over the past decade, rising 31% over a 22% growth in inflation, and delivering an increase in overall living standards.

According to The Australian ($), Professor Mark Wooden will release research at the Melbourne Institute Economic and Social Outlook Conference next month outlining that, while the consumer and wage price increase coincided early this year, there has not been an extended period of time where wages grew slower than living costs for more than two decades now.

The news comes as the The Sydney Morning Herald releases analysis into long-term unemployment in Australia, and follows the release of a Deloitte Access Economics report that found, at a federal cost of $3.3 billion a year, a Newstart increase of $75 a week would lead to a boost in spending, lift overall wages, and create more than 10,000 jobs.

HADLEY, ENOUGH

2GB shock jock Ray Hadley has been forced to apologise to former Long Bay Prison officer Demmi Zeschke for incorrectly suggesting she had sex with an inmate.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Hadley alleged in July that the 22-year-old guard had sex with convicted drunk-driver killer Jarad Smith and resigned to be with him personally. Following a legal letter from Zeschke seeking clarification, Hadley apologised on air yesterday, announcing that whatever relationship existed was not sexual and did not impact her decision to resign.

Similar letters were also reportedly sent to News Corp papers, Nine News and the Daily Mail, following the publication of similar stories.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Bullying, betrayal and backstabbing have been the hallmarks of one of my state Liberal colleagues, Gareth Ward, over the past six and a half years. Ann Sudmalis

The departing Liberal MP uses parliamentary privilege to let loose after announcing she will not recontest her New South Wales seat of Gilmore.

Indigenous woman died from treatable sepsis after hospital sent her home, court told

Twenty-five year low: Liberals could be left with just five women in the House of Representatives

Treasurer’s staff scrambles for aged-care fund details ($)

Choking risk for people with disabilities denied NDIS funding

Roman Quaedvlieg’s younger partner accused of lying to investigators ($)

Michael Photios’ business partner joins Tony Abbott snub ($)

Aboriginal people will have greater access to Koori courts after win

SA footy commission handballs extra man call to tribunal as Rooster Aidan Tropiano revealed as 19th player on the field ($)

Almost a million opt out of My Health Record

Roxane Gay to face off with feminism critic in upcoming Australian tour

CRIKEY QUICKIE: THE BEST OF YESTERDAY Morrison is right on aged care funding: reports of cuts are fictionBernard Keane “Let’s hit the nail on the head early on a key claim that is already being widely circulated about the aged care sector. It’s one that is likely to continue to be spread despite the government’s efforts to get ahead of Four Corners tonight with a preemptive royal commission. And it’s completely wrong: this government did not cut $1.2 billion from aged care funding.” Will increasing digital subscriptions really save newspapers?Emily Watkins “In News Corp’s annual report, released last month, the company published its digital subscription number for each newspaper for the first time. And the numbers weren’t too bad. The Australian, for example, boosted its digital subscriptions by 53% in 2017/18, and it’s not a coincidence that last year News Corp’s national broadsheet returned to profit as its digital subs rose. What does the Wagners’ defamation action mean for the Nine-Fairfax merger?Glenn Dyer “No one will be more interested in last week’s defamation verdict against Alan Jones, 2GB and 4BC than Nine Entertainment — the company that is about to buy control of Jones’ ultimate employer, Fairfax Media, which controls just over 54% of Macquarie Media.”

THE COMMENTARIAT

Royal commission helps free PM from Turnbull fallout ($) — Dennis Shanahan (The Australian): “Scott Morrison has changed the national political conversation just a bit in his favour but Liberal infighting and Labor’s refusal to cede any ground still dog the Prime Minister’s valiant efforts to ‘move on’ after a month of Coalition ­disasters.”

Taylor launches extraordinary and ill-informed attack against wind and solar — Giles Parkinson (RenewEconomy): “The fact that the right-wingers Jones and Kenny hold such extreme and ill-informed views about climate and energy is well known, and not of great consequence. But the fact that the country’s energy minister goes on to their programs and agrees with them, despite all the evidence to the contrary, is deeply troubling – for investors and consumers.”

Aged care needs more than a royal commission ($) — Dr Jessica Borbasi (The Daily Telegraph): “While the standard of aged care must be improved and properly regulated, what is really required is monumental shift in the way both the health and aged care systems approach ageing and treat older Australians. By 2021, 4 million Australians will be aged 65 years and older. By the time they are 85 years of age, 62 per cent of women and almost 50 per cent of men will require residential aged care.”

