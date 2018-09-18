Clive Palmer's Facebook memes take an extremely hard-right turn, Bill Shorten's storm banter, and Frydenberg ignores some important details.

Clive Palmer's Facebook is once again vomiting out anti-Semitic and racist imagery, Bill Shorten tries to summon a storm and things get spicy at the Senate Inquiry into the Great Barrier Reef Foundation board. From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours …

More Palmer Nazi stuff? Clive Palmer has learnt the hard way that nothing stays harmless online for long -- after attempting to launder his image with "dank memes"-- deliberately crap photoshop jobs and amusing gibberish like "grog dog" -- he's had a long battle with gross alt-right elements in his "Palmy Army". And for a while it seemed everything had calmed down -- asking "Tim Tam wedding cake, yes or no?" seems unlikely to ruffle too many feathers. Which makes it all the more surprising and disturbing that nonsense like the following cartoon still makes it's way onto his page: