Four Corners, Australian Story and others pushed the ABC into a strong second place last night.

Well, while Nine won the night last night, the big story was the second place in the main channels by the ABC, pushing Seven to third and Ten to fourth, proving once again that quality current affairs can trump commercial dross. The Block averaged 1.52 million viewers nationally and Doctor Doctor which followed it averaged 1.02 million. Nine’s night overall, in the main channels and the demos.

From 7pm to around 9.15, the ABC had a million or more viewers, leaving Seven and Ten well behind. Four Corners had 1.11 million for the first part of its aged care examination. Australian Story, 1.07 million, and the 7pm ABC News, 1.07 million. 7.30 had a million viewers and Media Watch had 902,000. On Pay TV, Prime Minister Morrison’s interview on Paul Murray Live attracted 65,000 viewers, second on the night and equal to the AFL chat program, On The Couch. Ten’s Australian Survivor had 968,000 viewers, its biggest audience of the year so far.