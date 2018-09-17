The Block's kitchen special wins the night in a one-horse race.

Nine’s night as The Block (1.86 million nationally and number one everywhere) and its kitchens did the job. Seven’s final Little Big Shots averaged a reasonable (but uncompetitive) 1.23 million. It was a one horse race last night, thanks to The Block. Without the Sunday NRL and AFL games, the 6pm news broadcasts by Seven and Nine have come back to the field, while on Foxtel, the top programs were all car racing.

In the mornings, Insiders averaged 595,000 nationally and easily dominated viewing. Landline at Noon averaged a solid 420,000 national viewers. Regionally The Block was on top with 523,000 viewers, followed by Seven’s 6pm News with 504,000, then Little big Shots with 411,000, Nine/NBN’s 6pm News was next with 367,000 and the 7pm ABC News was fifth with 342,000.